Ted Lasso Star Addresses Spin-off Tease by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ stirred up quite a few conversations and theories about the future of Ted Lasso after the show’s ending, thanks to a tweet that seemed to tease a potential spinoff or sequel series. The third season finale of the award-winning series felt like the end of the show, and the Ted Lasso creative team spent months echoing those same sentiments. However, when Apple posted a picture of one of the final scenes from the finale, alongside a message about “potential,” fans started thinking a fresh start was on the way.

Ted Lasso writer and star Brett Goldstein was recently asked about the tweet from Apple TV+, and he has confirmed that it wasn’t meant to be some kind of future tease.

“For the record, none of us were involved in that,” Goldstein told EW. “I think it was just, here’s a picture from the show, and I think a lot of people may have misinterpreted it. What would that potential [spin-off] be? Well, yeah, it’d be Roy making chocolate biscuits for Rebecca, and Beard and Roy working out who could communicate least. And Nate doing all the good stuff. And a lot of bloody laughs along the way.”

The tweet in question, which you can see above, came days after Ted Lasso ended. The image included in the tweet featured the trio of Roy Kent, Beard, and Nate, who stayed at Richmond as its new coaching staff after Ted’s return to Kansas. The tweet itself simply said, “Smells like potential.” That obviously could just refer to the future at Richmond under its new coaches, but many took it to mean something about the show itself.

Fans were especially interested in the message after Nick Mohammed — who plays Nate — quoted the tweet with a side eye emoji, making it look like something might be on the way.

Potential Women’s Football Spinoff

The future of Ted Lasso remains a mystery at the moment, but the finale episode did seem to set up a potential spinoff about a Richmond women’s football team. Keeley brings the idea to Rebecca at the end of the show and she seems to love it. Could those two characters launch another show about a women’s team at the Dog Track?

“Just that final moment to have it be with Keeley and Rebecca, that to me was something that was so important because that relationship on and off camera has been something that has changed my life forever for the better. I also think it has created such an amazing conversation about how female friendships need to be viewed in this industry as extraordinarily important, powerful, brilliant, and uncompetitive, just loving relationships,” Juno Temple told Deadline. “And that’s been something that I couldn’t be more proud to be part of. I get to see that with Hannah [Waddingham], who’s one of the greatest women I’ve ever met in my life.”