Apple Announces New Streaming Service

Apple today announced that it will launch its TV streaming service Apple TV+ in May, alongside a major update to the Apple TV app. Apple head Tim Cook made the announcement from the stage in the Steve Jobs Theater during today’s Apple event. “We love TV, TV is more than entertainment, it’s cultural,” Cook said. The announcement included appearances by industry heavyweights such as Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, JJ Abrams, Sarah Bareilles, Oprah Winfrey, and even Big Bird. Apple TV+ will be an ad-free, paid subscription service featuring original content from these creators and others.

“We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services in a press release. “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.”

Apple also announced the updated Apple TV app and Apple TV channels releasing in May. Users can subscribe to and watch Apple TV channels, selecting in à la carte style from HBO, SHOWTIME Starz, and other on-demand services, available both on and offline. The services offer sports, news and network TV from cable and satellite providers, and a user can purchase or rent iTunes movies and TV shows within the same Apple TV app. Using the app requires no additional apps, accounts or passwords. Apple TV channels include access to HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin and MTV Hits, with more to come.

The app will integrate with streaming services including Amazon Prime and Hulu, as well as pay-TV services such as Canal+, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue, with Optimum and Suddenlink from Altice compatibility to be added later in 2019. Access to the Apple TV app will soon spread as Apple announced plans to make the app available on Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs as well as via Roku and Fire TV devices.

The Apple TV+ announcement was the third premium subscription service announced by Apple at the event. The tech giant also announced Apple News+, offering access to magazine content, and Apple Arcade, which will offer access to a library of over 100 games.

