Apple’s Latest Sci-Fi Masterpiece Gets Exciting Season 2 Update (& It Can Avoid A Common Problem)

Apple TV is still a smaller platform in the larger streaming landscape, but it’s quickly risen to become a new dominant force in science fiction streaming. The last few years have seen the service’s growing library of original sci-fi series and films deliver hits like Foundation, Severance, Silo, and For All Mankind, and it didn’t slow down in 2025 with the release of its new acclaimed sci-fi drama. After that series wrapped its debut season on Christmas Eve, audiences eager for the second season just got a promising update that may mean the series is poised to avoid a major streaming problem.

Pluribus, Apple TV’s new sci-fi show about a miserable novelist who must save the world from happiness, was a major breakout hit in late 2025 and one of the best sci-fi titles of the year, and it seems fans may not have to endure the usual years-long wait for a new season. Series star Rhea Seehorn, who stars in the series as Carol Sturka, recently revealed that when it comes to Pluribus Season 2, creator Vince Gilligan is “not playing any kind of games like making people wait for this.” Seehorn explained, per Discussing Film, “He wants to craft a show with all the care for his fans as he can. We’ll get back as fast as we can.”

Pluribus Season 2 Can Avoid the Streaming Season Gap

The streaming era has given way to some of the best in modern TV, but it’s also resulted in increasingly long periods between seasons of popular streaming shows. As streaming’s popularity has grown, there’s been a significant shift from traditional TV’s annual cycles, where there’s usually only a few months between season finales and premieres. Higher production values and blockbuster-scale content have resulted in two to three years or more between seasons for streaming titles, even when forfeiting the 18-26 episode-long seasons of traditional TV for the shorter 8-13 episode seasons of streaming shows.

This streaming season gap has been evident across platforms. Most recently, the more than three-year wait for Stranger Things’ fifth and final season. Meanwhile, HBO Max subscribers have been waiting three years for Euphoria Season 3, which is finally scheduled to begin production this month. Apple TV hasn’t been spared either, with shows like Severance seeing long waits between seasons. While the biggest and most popular titles can survive those dry spells and, in some cases, even generate more anticipation, they can pose significant challenges, including viewer fatigue, loss of momentum, a disjointed feel, and, in some cases, audience drop-off or disappointing premieres.

There’s still no word on when exactly Pluribus Season 2 will premiere, and it’s possible there could still be a years-long break between seasons, but the show is still riding high and generating plenty of buzz after its successful debut season. The series not only earned a near-perfect critic score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, but broke records to become Apple TV’s most-watched drama series ever, surpassing previous hits like Severance and Ted Lasso. So even if fans end up having to wait two or three years, there’s a good chance they’ll be eager to come back to replicate the show’s debut success.

