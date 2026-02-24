Apple’s New Mystery Thriller With Marvel Movie Star Becomes #1 Streaming Success, Despite Bad Reviews

Apple TV continues to show itself to be one of the best sources of original series on the streaming market. And even though it’s only February, they’ve had a very busy 2026. The highly anticipated Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 will close out February will January already saw the return of the acclaimed Shrinking, which will wrap up its third season come April 8th. Not to mention, the end of Hijack Season 2 will be here before you know it on March 4th. But it’s another sophomore season of a show that is currently attracting all the viewers on the streamer.

That would be The Last Thing He Told Me, the adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel with Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Jennifer Garner and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Angourie Rice in the lead roles of, respectively, Hannah Hall and her stepdaughter, Bailey Michaels. Season 2 ended the missing persons case of a first season on a cliffhanger, and it’s clear viewers are tuning in to see where that leads.

What Other Apple TV Shows Were Beaten by The Last Thing He Told Me?

image courtesy of apple tv

The Season 2 premiere, “Cape Cod,” debuted on Friday the 20th and set a high bar for the 27th’s “Safe.” The Last Thing He Told Me catapulted above the aforementioned Hijack and Shrinking as well as the first season of Monarch and fellow originals Tehran, Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Shows, Slow Horses, and Pluribus.

The irony is that The Last Thing He Told Me is easily the worst reviewed of the Top 10 shows. Its first season has a 39% on Rotten Tomatoes while Season 2 has only experienced a slight bump up to 43%. Critics continue to praise Garner’s performance but some ultimately feel it continues the less effective plots of Season 1 instead of sticking to its stronger points.

How will Season 2’s sophomore episode stack up against the season premiere of Monarch? Time will tell. But given how many people have been finally catching up on Season 1 and how Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was a hit on the big screen, it seems safe to say that Garner and crew are in for some tough competition.

The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 will continue airing the remainder of its eight episodes until April 10th, one week after the second season debut of Your Friends & Neighbors. As for Garner, she has several movies in pre-production as well as the The Five-Star Weekend, a TV series based on the novel by Elin Hilderbrand which will air on Peacock.

