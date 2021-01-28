Armie Hammer Exits The Godfather Series

✖

Actor Armie Hammer has dropped out of another role with Variety reporting that he will no longer star in The Offer. Previously announced by ViacomCBS as one of their high profile originals in development for the Paramount+ platform, the upcoming new name for CBS All Access, The Offer tells the behind-the-scenes story about the making of The Godfather with Hammer having been attached to play the part of producer Al Ruddy and serve as the lead. The studio is now looking for a replacement. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin.

Hammer departing the project no doubt stems from the same reasons he dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, which began after alleged messages he sent on Instagram were leaked online, many of them both violent and sexual in nature. At the time Hammer said he cannot "in good conscious" leave his children to shoot a movie as the family deals with the "bullsh-t claims" regarding the alleged messages that quickly spread. The actor has also dropped out of Gaslit, a new series from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

As for The Offer, which gets its name from the iconic line in the Francis Ford Coppola Oscar winning movie, it's unclear who will step into the role now vacated by Hammer. Other real life figures involved with The Godfather that will play a part in the series will include Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. It's unclear who will fill these roles as well but it's only a matter of time before others are set to step into the shoes of these titans of Hollywood.

It's worth noting that The Offer is a different project from Francis And The Godfather, a feature film about the making of the 1972 movie that is also in development. Based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte, the film has dirrector Barry Levinson attached to direct with Oscar Isaac starring as director Francis Ford Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal as Paramount head Robert Evans.

CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4 as part of the service's expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.