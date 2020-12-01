Armie Hammer Cast To Play The Godfather Producer Al Ruddy In The Offer Limited Series

✖

Paramount+, the rebrand of CBS All Access that is set to happen next year, has tapped its leading man for the upcoming limited event series The Offer, hiring Armie Hammer to play the role of Al Ruddy in the drama that will recount the making of The Godfather. ViacomCBS made the announcement of the casting for the series, which gets its name from the iconic line in the Francis Ford Coppola Oscar winner. The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin with Ruddy set to serve as executive producer alongside Nikki Toscano, and Emmy-winning producer Leslie Greif.

Set to tell the tale of the making of the Coppola directed film (itself adapted with author Mario Puzo from his bestselling novel). Other real life figures involved with The Godfather that will play a part in the series will include Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. It's unclear who will fill these roles though, but with Hammer now cast as Ruddy it's only a matter of time before others are set to step into the shoes of these titans of Hollywood.

It's worth noting that The Offer is a different project from Francis And The Godfather, a feature film about the making of the 1972 movie that is also in development. Based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte, the film has filmmaker Barry Levinson attached to direct with Oscar Isaac starring as director Francis Ford Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal as Paramount head Robert Evans.

CBS All Access, will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service's expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports and entertainment brands. ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS said with the change was announced. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."