Arrow and James Bond Actor Colin Salmon Hospitalized With COVID-19

✖

Arrow actor Colin Salmon was hospitalized with COVID-19. The news comes straight from the James Bond star on social media. He filmed a video about the larger COVID-19 initiatives and vaccine efforts for Britain’s residents. Nine days later he’s on the mend after being in the hospital with the disease. Now, Salmon is asking fans to watch that message again and to be responsible for themselves and others. People are pouring in with messages of encouragement as he recovers from the coronavirus. It seems as though the actor will pull through at the moment. His message sounds like COVID-19 really took it out of him despite being in generally good health before falling ill. Check out what he had to say down below:

Recorded this last week 9 days after my Covid hospitalisation . I’m getting there but this is real and affects us all. #covid19 #vaccine take a moment of self care and please watch this. https://t.co/QyawJXHugN — Colin Salmon (@colinsalmon24) January 25, 2021

When Arrow ended, Marc Guggenheim had the unenviable task of deciding who to bring back for their curtain call. Walter Steele was a huge part of Season 2, but didn’t have a lot to do after that. In the end, it was the series co-creators job to make those tough calls. He told the Fake Nerd Podcast about his desire to bring Salmon back, but the timing just didn’t end up hashing out.

"I really wanted Colin in particular, because he's so synonymous with the first season of the show," Guggenheim explained. "I feel like, when you do a series finale, the more moments that you can harken back to the pilot and back to the first season, the more it just feels resonant. It's a tricky thing. We had tried to get Colin back over the course of several seasons, and some things are meant to be and some things are not. But he's a real gentleman."

"Colin and I -- we had a really nice exchange of DMs over Twitter afterwards," Guggenheim added. "He was busy working on another project. He was just such a kind man. He reached out to say how much he wanted to be a part of it and we were able to just sort of catch up. It was really nice. That one was tough."

Did you miss Arrow? What do you think is next for the Arrowverse? Let us know down in the comments!