Arrowverse Spinoff Justice U Reportedly Still in Development at The CW

The CW’s crop of DC Comics shows have evolved in some interesting ways over the years, with household names and lesser characters both getting the spotlight. That has included a number of shows within the “Arrowverse” shared universe, which has fizzled out in recent years with the final seasons of Arrow, Supergirl and Black Lightning, and the surprise cancellations of Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Earlier this year, it was announced that a new potential component of it could be Justice U, a series starring and directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Updates around Justice U have essentially been nonexistent in recent months, especially amid The CW’s array of cancellations and the possible sale of the network to Nexstar — but it sounds like the show might still be a possibility. According to a new report from TVLine, Justice U still remains in development at The CW.

In Justice U, after spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. It is unclear at this point which additional characters could be making their way into the series, and if any of them would have ties to existing Arrowverse shows.

Justice U would be written by The Vampire Diaries‘ Michael Narducci and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Zoanne Clack, and executive produced by Arrowverse alums Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns, as well as TV president David Madden.

“Obviously he has the deepest history with Flash because he knows all the characters on Flash. So, every time he appears on these shows, he fits within the storytelling of that specific episode,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com in 2021. “But he’s kind of hiding something in his back pocket. And we started telling that on Batwoman. They kind of have these headaches that he’s kind of there to see a doctor. Ultimately, what he saw in the box, he declined the invitation to. That decision has consequences. And we start telling ultimately, his cosmic destiny if you will, his kind of galactic destiny if you will. We begin to tell the consequences of denying that through this kind of crossover that we’re doing.”

