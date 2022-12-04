Justice U: David Ramsey Teases "Good Stuff" in the Works for Arrowverse Spinoff

While there are a lot of questions about the future of programming on The CW in the wake of Nexstar's ownership of the network, it seems like fans might not want to give up on Justice U just yet. David Ramsey, who is set to direct and star in the potential Arrowverse spinoff series that "good stuff is in the works" for the project, but that he can't be too specific on details just yet. The actor made the comments on a recent Instagram post, replying to fan questions both about Justice U and about why his Arrow character John Diggle/Spartan rejected the glowing green ring.

"I know.. and thank you and everyone else for sticking with us," Ramsey wrote in response to a fan noting that it's been a rough few months with various DC cancellations. "The smoke is clearing. Can't be specific just yet but good stuff is in the works…"

In another comment, Ramsey said that the reason Diggle didn't accept the ring was "A LONG story. But.. Stay tuned.."

What was the most recent update on Justice U before this?

Back in October, Ramsey told TVLine that they had just closed a deal on a writer and that development on the series continued and was moving forward.

"We're on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer," Ramsey said at the time. I'm not sure I can say her name, so I won't, but we're very close to submitting our second draft. It's still in development, and we're moving forward."

What is Justice U about?

In Justice U, after spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. It is unclear at this point which additional characters could be making their way into the series, and if any of them would have ties to existing Arrowverse shows.

Justice U would be written by The Vampire Diaries' Michael Narducci and Grey's Anatomy's Zoanne Clack, and executive produced by Arrowverse alums Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns, as well as TV president David Madden.

What do you think about this latest update on Justice U? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.