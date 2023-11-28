Art of Invincible Season 1 Hardcover Previews the Hit Prime Video Series (Exclusive)

Prime Video is giving Invincible fans a sneak peek at the upcoming companion book for the hit animated series. Season 2 of Invincible is chugging along on Prime Video, but it's because of the success of the first season that the streamer was able to greenlight additional installments. Whether you already knew Invincible's story because of its comic or were a first-time fan finding it on TV, there will be something for everyone to enjoy in the upcoming hardcover art book. The Art of Invincible Season One doesn't arrive until next year, but a new preview from Skybound Entertainment shows off some of the stellar behind-the-scenes secrets of how the adult-animated series was made.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of The Art of Invincible Season One. Some of its key features include never-before-seen production art, character, background, and vehicle designs, key art, and exclusive commentary from creatives, such as Invincible co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. Invincible Season 2 consists of eight episodes, with the season being split in half. The first four episodes streamed through November 24th on #InvincibleFriday, with the last four episodes available in early 2024.

The Invincible comic was created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and debuted on January 22, 2003. Ryan Ottley would later join the series as artist and contributing creator. Invincible ran for 15 years and a historic 144 issues, spawning multiple spinoffs and an inter-company crossover with a familiar friendly neighborhood superhero. Prime Video renewed Invincible shortly after its Season 1 finale, and there are already other comic book projects to be announced in the future.

Invincible 20th anniversary celebration

The Art of Invincible Season One marks the first animation artbook produced by Skybound, and is a part of the company's celebration of Invincible's 20th anniversary. Recent releases include volumes of Invincible (New Edition), collecting the Invincible comic book series from the very beginning in a new 6"x9" graphic novel format with new covers by Cory Walker and Dave McCaig. There's also the Invincible Universe Compendium, collecting Invincible Presents: Atom Eve #1-2, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve & Rex Splode #1-3, Guarding the Globe (Vol. 1) #1-6, Guarding the Globe (Vol. 2) #1-6, and Invincible Universe #1-12 in an all-new format. Skybound also recently relaunched the fan-favorite Invincible Complete Library Hardcovers, with Vol. 4 available now and Vol. 5 coming soon.

The Art of Invincible Season One retails for $39.99 and goes on sale Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at booksellers and digital platforms, and Wednesday, March 27, 2024 wherever comic books are sold. You can find the exclusive preview images below.