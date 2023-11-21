Fortnite x Invincible Release Date Leaks in New Report

A new report has seemingly revealed the release date for Fortnite's upcoming collaboration with Invincible. This past week, a number of leaks hit the internet and showed off the first glimpse of a variety of skins, emotes, and other cosmetics tied to Invincible that would soon be coming to Fortnite. In the wake of these leaks, fans have wondered when this Invincible crossover would actually go live as Epic Games itself has yet to even confirm that it would be happening. Now, it seems that we have our answer.

According to @ShiinaBR, who is a Fortnite insider who has had numerous scoops in the past, this injection of Invincible content in the battle royale shooter should be going live later this week on Friday, November 24. Specifically, these Invincible items are said to be hitting the Item Shop at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. This time is in line with previous Item Shop refreshes that have been seen in Fortnite, which means that the date and time being reported here are likely accurate. As for the price of all of the various items, it's not yet known how many V-Bucks they'll be going for.

SOURCES: The Invincible X Fortnite collaboration will be available on November 24 at 7pm ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tzzgomhqVH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2023

When it comes to what will actually be available to snag as part of this collab, skins tied to Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve are far and away the most notable cosmetics. Outside of this, there will also be some unique pieces of Back Bling for all of these characters to go along with a unique loading screen that features the same art style from the Invincible comic book. Lastly, it's worth noting that this Invincible gear will be coming to Fortnite on the same day as the Prime Video show's mid-season finale for Season 2. As such, if you're looking for more Invincible goodness to keep you busy until Season 2 resumes in 2024, Fortnite should have you covered.

