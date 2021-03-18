Ava DuVernay’s Naomi CW Pilot Casts Kaci Walfall in Lead Role

✖

Naomi is finding herself right in the thick of the DC Universe, both in the comics and now on television thanks to Ava DuVernay's upcoming Naomi CW pilot. Now DuVernay's found her Naomi too, as the show has cast Kaci Walfall (Army Wives, Power) in the role of the fan-favorite hero. Not only has the show found its lead, but it's also cast three series regulars, including Alexander Wraith (Orange Is The New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), and Camila Moreno (via Deadline).

Wraith will play the role of Dee, an owner of a local tattoo parlor and someone who knows more than he is willing to tell after the massive event leaves the town in chaos.

Johnson will play the role of Zumbado, a mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Naomi doesn't trust him having heard some troubling rumors, but at some point, they will have what is being described as a tense encounter that will leave her with even more questions.

Moreno will play Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works at a vintage collectibles shop. Lourdes has an unrequited crush on Naomi and is as obsessed with classic comics as she is, and is happy to help Naomi get to the bottom of what's going on.

DuVernay welcomed Kaci to the show via social media, and you can check it out below.

Excited to announce that Kaci Walfall is DC Comic’s magnificent NAOMI! She’s 16 and wildly talented. I’m fortunate to be working with her, along with our new cast members Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno and Alexander Wraith. The dynamo @amandamarsalis is our director. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/RaiIUsihy9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 18, 2021

The show is being written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship. DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

The series will follow Naomi's journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

Naomi is of course based on the character created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, who created the character in 2019. In the comics Naomi's world was ravaged after years of abuse to the Earth caused the planet's protective layer to completely collapse, subjecting it to massive radiation. Several individuals, 29 in fact were given powerful abilities, and most of them went to war. One of the new castings includes Zumbado, who in the books ends up conquering a large portion of the world.

Are you excited for CW's Naomi series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC and comics!