Ava DuVernay's Superhero Series Based On DC Comics' Naomi Gets Pilot Order From The CW

The CW is busy developing the next additions to the network, as they just gave pilot orders to three very different projects, and all hold promise. One of the most exciting is Ava DuVernay's superhero drama based on one of DC Comics' newer characters, Naomi. DuVernay will be working with Arrow writer and co-executive producer Jill Blankenship on the series, which will put the Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell created character front and center and will be the character's live-action debut if it ends up getting greenlight and developed into a full series, so fingers crossed (via Deadline).

DuVernay will co-write the show and executive produce it, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also executive produce. DuVernay's Array Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television will produce.

For those not familiar with Naomi, the character is actually from an alternate Earth, an Earth that was nearly destroyed by all the abuse it sustained over the years. That's why the ozone layer crumbles, and as a result, radiation leaks into the Earth's surface that transforms a small selection of people into superpowered beings.

One of these ends up being the mother to Naomi, who is the only child of any of the transformed beings, and she ends up being sent to our Earth to avoid one of the most lethal beings, who is trying to kill her.

Since being introduced into our universe, Naomi has become a favorite of fans and has had some entertaining run-ins with Superman and eventually became part of Young Justice. Now she'll get the solo spotlight in live-action, and it should end up introducing a whole new legion of fans to the character.

You can learn all about Naomi in Naomi: Season One, and you can find the official description for the limited series below.

"THE DC UNIVERSE'S NEWEST HERO!

A local teenager named Naomi starts looking into what happened the last time a super-being visited her hometown--and how that visit might tie into her own origins as an adopted child. But Naomi's seemingly harmless curiosity exposes more than just her family's startling secrets--it attracts the attention of forces that could threaten the Earth itself!

Learning the truth about her heritage will turn Naomi's life upside down. Can she learn to control her uncanny new abilities and come to terms with her strange new place in the world before it's too late?

Find out as this remarkable young woman begins her unique hero's journey in Naomi: Season One, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis (Superman, Young Justice) and David F. Walker (Luke Cage, Occupy Avengers) and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell (Supergirl, Green Arrow)! Collects issues #1-6 of the acclaimed new series from DC's Wonder Comics imprint."

