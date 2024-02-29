Avatar: The Last Airbender Review and MCU Reboot

This episode breaks down Netflix's Avatar: TLA series, the MCU retooling, and whether Dune 2 will live up to the hype!

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Netflix's anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender and gives early reactions to Dune: Part Two. We then discuss the retooling of the MCU, Halo's epic latest episode, WWE's Elimination Chamber, and our rants and raves!

Avatar: The Last Airbender Netflix Series Review

ComicBook Nation Anime Initiative! host Megan Peters had the following to say about Netflix's attempt at making a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series:

Beyond its tonal disparity, Avatar: The Last Airbender struggles to carve out screen time for its massive cast. Aang is always in the center when called, but the same cannot be said for his companion. Katara and Sokka aren't given enough time on their own to expand their arcs. The same goes for Zuko, as Netflix could have given the character more solo time. After all, actor Dallas Liu is one of the strongest members of the Avatar cast, but as the show moves forward, you can bet these transitions will smooth out. And yes, Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley. Rating: 4 out of 5

