Away: Hilary Swank Breaks Silence on Cancellation

Netflix is continuing to bring down the hammer on many of its original shows, with the streaming service announcing on Tuesday that it has canceled the space drama Away after just one season. The move surprised viewers of the series, which made its debut on the platform less than two months ago. Hilary Swank, who stars and serves as executive producer on the series, is now speaking out about its cancellation. On Tuesday, Swank took to Instagram to celebrate the "incredible journey" of the series, and to thank her "extraordinary followers who watched and supported" the show. She also said that she wishes the series was able to show its audience Mars.

That line, of course, is a reference to Season 1's ending, which saw the team of the Atlas spacecraft successfully make their way to Mars. If the series had been able to return for a second season, the goal was to show viewers the crew's time navigating that brave new world.

"In terms of Season 2, I always felt like if there was a final card that I would love to have on the season, it would be 'Away will return for Season 2… on Mars,'" creator Andrew Hinderaker explained in a recent interview. "Part of what we’re promising is what that crew experiences at the very end, we now we get to live in a new world."

"Yeah. And I think just to add to that, going through that emotional journey, because you’ve seen the show so you know there’s a certain point halfway through, and this would really happen where you can no longer see each other on Skype or on your computer and everything has to be text and there’s a delay that’s 20 minutes," executive producer Jessica Golberg added. "And it’s been hard enough for all of us having to realize like, “Oh I had to isolate two weeks before I can see my mother.” And those steps are so important to the emotional journey of these characters."

Away stars Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki, and Talitha Bateman. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.