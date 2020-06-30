Every TV Show Cancelled in 2020 (So Far)

The coronavirus pandemic has put a series pause on the release of new TV over the past few months, as networks and TV studios can't continue production on their current projects. Once new episodes ran out in the spring, TV became a pretty desolate place, save for just a few new episodes here and there. Netflix and other streaming services have continued their content output, but that can only last so long. Still, despite the lack of new content on the air or on the way, networks and services have continued cancelling shows at their usual rate.

Halfway through 2020, more than 50 different TV shows have come to an end. Some of these shows were given the chance to finish their stories after multiple seasons on the air, while others were axed after just one or two seasons. You may not have realized it before now, but there have been a lot of shows cancelled throughout the first six months of the year.

Netflix, Hulu, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, A&E, USA, Pop TV, Starz, CBS All Access, History, Paramount, SYFY, Showtime, Facebook Watch, and Freeform have all handed down cancellations this year. Ray Donovan, Single Parents, Cops, Live PD, and Deputy are among the most notable.

You can check out the full list of cancelled TV shows in 2020 below, along with some links to the original stories about their cancellations, which should give you a little more information.