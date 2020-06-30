Every TV Show Cancelled in 2020 (So Far)
The coronavirus pandemic has put a series pause on the release of new TV over the past few months, as networks and TV studios can't continue production on their current projects. Once new episodes ran out in the spring, TV became a pretty desolate place, save for just a few new episodes here and there. Netflix and other streaming services have continued their content output, but that can only last so long. Still, despite the lack of new content on the air or on the way, networks and services have continued cancelling shows at their usual rate.
Halfway through 2020, more than 50 different TV shows have come to an end. Some of these shows were given the chance to finish their stories after multiple seasons on the air, while others were axed after just one or two seasons. You may not have realized it before now, but there have been a lot of shows cancelled throughout the first six months of the year.
Netflix, Hulu, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, A&E, USA, Pop TV, Starz, CBS All Access, History, Paramount, SYFY, Showtime, Facebook Watch, and Freeform have all handed down cancellations this year. Ray Donovan, Single Parents, Cops, Live PD, and Deputy are among the most notable.
You can check out the full list of cancelled TV shows in 2020 below, along with some links to the original stories about their cancellations, which should give you a little more information.
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Netflix announced that Lost in Space would be ending after Season 3.
Turn Up Charlie (Netflix)
Cancelled after just one season.
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)
Netflix cancelled the sketch comedy series after its first and only season.
Marianne (Netflix)
Cancelled after just one season.
Spinning Out (Netflix)
Netflix cancelled Spinning Out just a month after its first season premiere.
AJ and the Queen (Netflix)prevnext
Messiah (Netflix)
Netflix axed Messiah after its first season.
V Wars (Netflix)prevnext
October Faction (Netflix)
Cancelled after its first season.
Cops (Paramount)
The long-running series was cancelled after 31 seasons in the wake of protests against police brutality.
Live PD (A&E)
A&E pulled its most popular show in the midst of unrest and protests regarding police brutality.
Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)
Cancelled by CBS All Access after two seasons.
Project Blue Book (History)
Cancelled by History after two seasons.
Knightfall (History)
The period drama was cancelled by History after two seasons.
The Purge (USA)
Cancelled by USA after two seasons.
Treadstone (USA)
The spinoff of the Bourne franchise was cancelled by USA after one season.
The Magicians (SYFY)
The fan-favorite series ended with Season 5.
Vagrant Queens (SYFY)
Cancelled by SYFY after one season.
Reprisal (Hulu)
Cancelled by Hulu after one season.
Harlots (Hulu)
Cancelled by Hulu after three seasons.
Emergence (ABC)
ABC cancelled the mystery series after Season 1.
Single Parents (ABC)
The fan-favorite comedy was cancelled after two seasons.
Schooled (ABC)
The Goldbergs spinoff was cancelled after two seasons.
Bless This Mess (ABC)
ABC cancelled the series after one season.
Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)
The reboot was axed after just one season.
God Friended Me (CBS)
CBS cancelled the series ahead of its Season 2 finale.
Deputy (Fox)
Fox cancelled the police drama after one season.
Bluff City Law (NBC)prevnext
Sunnyside (NBC)
Cancelled after its first season.
Indebted (NBC)prevnext
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)
Cancelled after its first and only season.
Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Showtime cancelled the popular series after seven seasons.
Limetown (Facebook)
Cancelled by Facebook Watch after its first season.
Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook)
Facebook cancelled the series after two seasons.
Party of Five (Freeform)
The Party of Five reboot was cancelled by Freeform after just one season.
