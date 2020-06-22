Netflix Releases First Trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club

The beloved characters of The Baby-Sitters Club are finally coming to television, thanks to a brand new series from Netflix. Ann M. Martin's popular book series was made into a feature film back in 1995, but has now been modified for the TV format. The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club will be arriving on Netflix in just a couple of weeks, on July 3rd, and the streaming service has just unveiled its first official trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

The Baby-Sitters Club was developed for TV by showrunner Rachel Shukert, who also executive produces alongside Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov. The series follows a group of middle schoolers who decided to begin a babysitting business.

Sophie Grace stars in The Baby-Sitters Club alongside Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Xochitl Gomez, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein, and Marc Evan Jackson. The first season of the series consists of 10 30-minute episodes, all of which will be released at the same time.

You can read the official synopsis for The Baby-Sitters Club below.

"Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling, beloved book series that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein."

"Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director."

The first season of The Baby-Sitters Club will premiere on Friday, July 3rd on Netflix.

