Barry Season 4 Teaser Reveals Release Date, Bill Hader Confirms Final Season

Fans of HBO's Barry were given some bittersweet news today, as the first teaser for the upcoming season of the series was released, though this also came with star Bill Hader confirming that it will be the last season of the series. What might come as a relief is that, rather than the series being cancelled in between seasons, Hader confirmed that the story organically felt as though it was coming to a close, allowing him and the rest of the writing team to organically deliver the conclusion to the acclaimed series. You can check out the Barry Season 4 teaser below before the new season premieres on April 16th.

With Season 3's finale confirming that Barry (Hader) had been arrested, this Season 4 teaser shows the hitman-turned-actor incarcerated and seeking help from his former friends.

"It was very much in the writing and the storytelling. I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, 'Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended,'" Hader revealed to Variety about ending the series. "But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry -- and there's so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards."

He continued, "You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we're going forward, it ends in Season 4."

The final season will once again feature Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), Sally (Sarah Goldberg), Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom). Over the course of the series, the various characters have seen their allegiances shift in a number of ways, with audiences sure to stay on their toes about how the narrative will resolve itself.

Hader also noted that he felt as though Seasons 3 and 4 felt more like one big season as opposed to two separate storytelling entities.

"So [Seasons] 3 and 4 to us felt like one big season -- those 16 episodes were all kind of conceived together. And then, like I said, there's something that happens in 4 that is kind of strange, though thematically it makes a lot of sense," Hader pointed out. "It's fun. It was a lot of fun, but it was also incredibly bittersweet. The last two episodes, while we were shooting, were not fun. It was very sad."

Barry Season 4 premieres on April 16th.

