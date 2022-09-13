Barry Star Henry Winkler Thinks Show Will End With Season 4

HBO's hit series Barry may have walked away empty handed at last night's Primetime Emmy Awards (though it did manage to snag three at the Creative Arts Emmys), the series will get at least one more go at taking home the prize with its upcoming fourth season. The premium cable network was quick to order another batch of episodes for the show, and now series star Henry Winkler has revealed that it will almost certainly be its last season. Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmys, Winker (who previously won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his role) revealed the upcoming fourth season will be its last.

When asked by Variety how long the series would continue, Winkler held up four fingers, adding: "Because Bill (Hader) and Alec (Berg) never try to stretch (the story). I don't mean stretch by being better, I mean they never try to stuff something that doesn't....that's a great way to say it, they don't want to push it. I don't (want it to end) because now I'm an actor back on the street, wearing a sign."

In the series, co-created by Berg and Hader, Barry is a hit man eager to get out of the game, channeling his energies into becoming an actor (Winkler plays his instructor, Gene Cousineau). While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 found Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice. The latest season ended on a major cliffhanger however, setting up the last batch of episodes.

The first three seasons of Barry received a total of forty four Emmy nominations and nine Emmys including for season one: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler), Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; for season two: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Sound Editing; and for season three: Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

Hader and Winkler lead a cast that also includes Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Sarah Burns.