Barry Season 4: Henry Winkler Has Surprising Update on Filming

This week's Golden Globe Awards looked back to celebrate achievements in movies and TV, but attendees also gave some updates about future projects, including Barry star Henry Winkler giving a status update on Season 4. The actor confirmed that the new season of the series had wrapped filming, which will have fans excited that we could be getting our first official look at the new season imminently. One thing the actor didn't confirm, however, is whether the upcoming season is set to be the send-off to the HBO project, despite having previously hinted that this new season could conclude the storyline.

"We are done, we finished. They are now editing it," Winkler confirmed to E! News. As far as his favorite part of Season 4, Winkler joked, "The first scene, all the way to the last scene. I had the honor of being the last shot of the season.'

After being asked about whether this could be the final season, Winkler hinted, "I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren. They are so strict, I cannot say a word except that it's on HBO and it's called Barry."

Season 3 of the series is described, "Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."

Interestingly enough, Winkler is part of the reason that there are rumors the series will conclude with Season 4.

When asked by Variety last year how many seasons the series would run, Winkler claimed four, then added, "Because Bill and Alec (Berg) never try to stretch (the story). I don't mean stretch by being better, I mean they never try to stuff something that doesn't....that's a great way to say it, they don't want to push it. I don't (want it to end) because now I'm an actor back on the street, wearing a sign."

Stay tuned for details on Season 4 of Barry.

