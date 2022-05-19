✖

The dark comedy series Barry has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO. Barry stars Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader as a hitman looking to get out of the business of contract killing when a job leads him to an acting class. Season 4 is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles in June, with Hader directing all eight episodes. Hader and Alec Berg are the series co-creators and executive producers. The eight-episode Season 3 of Barry premiered April 24 on HBO and HBO Max, with the season finale taking place on June 12th.

"Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of BARRY, it's a masterful blend of laughs and suspense," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming. "I'm so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season."

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

The first two seasons of Barry received a total of thirty Emmy nominations and six Emmys including: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler); Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

Joining Bill Hader as series regulars on Barry include Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Emmy-winner Henry Winkler, and Sarah Burns. Returning recurring cast includes D'Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

Barry was created, written, and directed by Alec Berg and Bill Hader; executive produced by Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers, and Liz Sarnoff; produced by Julie Camino.