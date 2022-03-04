Gotham Knights Release Date “Leaked” by Retailer

A new Gotham Knights leak is making the rounds, as it reveals the supposed release date of the upcoming PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. There’s a problem with the leak though. According to an Irish retailer, the game is coming out on April 24. Not only does this date seem too soon considering it’s already March, but April 24 is a Sunday. Games don’t release on Sunday. So, there’s no chance this date is accurate, which is why we put leaked-in quotations in the headline. That said, while this date isn’t accurate, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t offer any insight.

This could be a placeholder, but if it was, you’d think it would be the first or last day of the month like most placeholders. It’s also possible this is meant to say May 24 or June 20, a Tuesday and Friday, respectively, the most common days for games to release. Or maybe this is to indicate the retailer thinks the game is coming out the week of April 24, as Sunday is the start of the week.

Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. We know the game is not releasing on April 24, but this is all we can definitively say. At the moment of publishing, no implicated party has commented on any of this.

Gotham Knights releasing earlier than expected? Just seen this in an Irish game store. #GothamKnights #Batman pic.twitter.com/6ooiQ7MjkR — Hogwarts Legacy News (@HogLegNews) March 4, 2022

Gotham Knights is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Batman game, click here.

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death,” reads an official blurb about the game. “An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”