Batwheels Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

The DC animated series Batwheels is getting a second life, with Warner Bros. Animation giving it a surprising renewal amid the reshuffling of animation at Warner Bros. Discovery. Batwheels is a preschool series that takes place in the DC Universe and features a group of sentient super vehicles that help the Batman Family protect Gotham City. Batwheels holds the distinction of being Cartoon Network's #1 original preschool series with boys ages 2-5 this year and is the #1 original preschool show on HBO Max. The renewal comes after the announcement that Cartoon Network Studios is merging with Warner Bros. Animation.

"It's been a joyride seeing how Batwheels resonated with audiences, and in such a short amount of time. It delivered everything we hoped it would in introducing Batman to the youngest viewers while allowing parents to enjoy their favorite DC Super Hero with their kids," said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family, and Boomerang. "Reimagining Batman's iconic mythos for preschoolers using beloved and original characters has been a creative feat that we will definitely lean into as we expand into a second season."

"Batwheels gave preschoolers an animated Batman story to call their own," said Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "We're excited to continue to build on this cool and fun world alongside our partners at Cartoon Network and HBO Max."

What Is The Batwheels Animated Series About?

Batwheels follows a group of young, sentient super vehicles— Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin's racecar), Buff (the Bat-Truck), and Batwing (the Batplane)— as they help Batman, Batgirl, and Robin keep the streets of Gotham City safe. The series features Ethan Hawke as Batman, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, Crew Kingston Miskel as Redbird, Madigan Kacmar as Bibi, Noah Bentley as Buff, Lilimar as Batwing, Kimberly D. Brooks as The Batcomputer, Mick Wingert as Moe, AJ Hudson as Duke Thomas/Robin, and Leah Lewis as Cassandra Cain/Batgirl among others.

Michael G. Stern and Simon J. Smith will both be upped to executive producers and continue to helm the animated action-comedy for Season 2. Secret Origin of the Batwheels debuted before the first season kicked off, and another new half-hour holiday special, titled "Holidays on Ice," is now available to watch on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.