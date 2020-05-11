Batwoman Fans are Freaking Out About Hush's Debut in "A Secret Kept From All The Rest"

After being teased at the end of last week's episode, Hush made his live action debut on Batwoman tonight with the popular comic book villain terrorizing the people of Gotham in service of Alice. While last week's look at the character offered fans an exciting glimpse of the comic book accurate appearance of Hush that was met with a great deal of praise, seeing a character in action is an entirely different affair and, based on fan reaction online, The CW nailed it. On social media, fans have been freaking out about Hush in tonight's Batwoman.

In comics, Dr. Thomas "Tommy" Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's who comes to resent Bruce after he inherited his family's fortune following the murder of his parents while Tommy's efforts to kill his own parents and gain their fortune failed. After discovering that Bruce was Batman, Tommy took on the persona of Hush and set out to take Batman down.

Batwoman's take on Tommy is a little different than the comics, but no less chilling. Batwoman's Tommy grew up to be a real estate mogul obsessed with Bruce Wayne -- who he knows is Batman. Tommy blames Batman for ruining his life by saving his mother prompting Tommy to want revenge while he also remains obsessive over Bruce who speaks about endlessly while locked up in Arkham -- which just so happens to be where Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is locked up as well who has her own motives involving Tommy. It’s Alice who transforms Tommy into Hush and while Batwoman’s take on the character differs from comics, for the most part fans are loving him on the series.

Read on for how fans are freaking out about Hush’s big debut on Sunday night’s Batwoman and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c The CW.