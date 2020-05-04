Batwoman Fans Are Freaking out About Hush

During Batwoman's presentation last year at San Diego Comic-Con, The CW show revealed that Tommy Elliot would appear with the Batman villain getting his own origin story over the course of the first season. On Sunday night, the Arrowverse series made good on that reveal when a preview for next week's "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" as well as two new photos for the upcoming episode gave fans their first look at the villain's official Arrowverse debut. The reveal didn't take long to send the show trending on Twitter and fans have a lot to say about it.

In comics, Dr. Thomas "Tommy" Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne's who comes to resent Bruce after he inherited his family's fortune following the murder of his parents while Tommy's efforts to kill his own parents and gain their fortune failed. After discovering that Bruce was Batman, Tommy took on the persona of Hush and set out to take Batman down.

Batwoman's take on Tommy is a little different than the comics, but no less chilling. Batwoman's Tommy grew up to be a real estate mogul obsessed with Bruce Wayne -- who he knows is Batman. Tommy blames Batman for ruining his life by saving his mother prompting Tommy to want revenge while he also remains obsessive over Bruce who speaks about endlessly while locked up in Arkham -- which just so happens to be where Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is locked up as well who has her own motives involving Tommy. Sunday night's episode revealed that it's Alice who is responsible for Tommy's bandaged appearance, though how he makes the leap to Hush, well, that's something fans will have to tun in next week to find out.

You can read on for how fans are reacting to Batwoman's Hush reveal and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "A Secret Kept From All the Rest" will air on May 10th.