Batwoman Season 3 Casts Gotham’s Victoria Cartagena As Renee Montoya
Batwoman has cast actress Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya in the upcoming season 3 - or rather, Batwoman has recast Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya. Cartagena previously played the character of Renee Montoya on Fox's Gotham - though the report of her casting in The CW's Batwoman makes it clear that the two versions of the character are not connected - meaning the universes of Gotham and Batwoman are in no way connected. Sorry Batman fans. Still, for fans of Gotham, this Batwoman carry-over casting will be a fun Easter egg to enjoy. And, judging from the character description of this new version of Montoya, Batwomanwill be doing a very different take on the character:
According to Deadline:
"Cartagena’s Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the “freaks division,” which hasn’t seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she’s a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary."
Victoria Cartagena responded to the news of her (re)casting as Renee Montoya with the following post on social media:
"I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle"
I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business❤️ So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle https://t.co/eeNCmptT7v— Victoria Cartagena (@VickiCartagena) July 20, 2021
No doubt a lot of DC Comics fans will hear about Renee Montoya's casting and wonder if a fan-favorite romance could finally play out in full. In the comics, Renee Montoya has an alter-ego as the investigative vigilante with no face known as The Question; Montoya's Question has a famous flirty "will they, won't they" chemistry with Kate Kane's Batwoman. The Batwoman TV series is already hinting that this version of Montoya could be moonlighting as The Question - and the series has two versions of Batwoman in Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and Kate Kane (Wallis Day) as potential romantic interests.
Batwoman season 3 will return on The CW.