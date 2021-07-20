✖

Batwoman has cast actress Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya in the upcoming season 3 - or rather, Batwoman has recast Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya. Cartagena previously played the character of Renee Montoya on Fox's Gotham - though the report of her casting in The CW's Batwoman makes it clear that the two versions of the character are not connected - meaning the universes of Gotham and Batwoman are in no way connected. Sorry Batman fans. Still, for fans of Gotham, this Batwoman carry-over casting will be a fun Easter egg to enjoy. And, judging from the character description of this new version of Montoya, Batwomanwill be doing a very different take on the character:

According to Deadline:

"Cartagena’s Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the “freaks division,” which hasn’t seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she’s a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary."

(Photo: 20th Century TV )

Victoria Cartagena responded to the news of her (re)casting as Renee Montoya with the following post on social media:

"I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle"

No doubt a lot of DC Comics fans will hear about Renee Montoya's casting and wonder if a fan-favorite romance could finally play out in full. In the comics, Renee Montoya has an alter-ego as the investigative vigilante with no face known as The Question; Montoya's Question has a famous flirty "will they, won't they" chemistry with Kate Kane's Batwoman. The Batwoman TV series is already hinting that this version of Montoya could be moonlighting as The Question - and the series has two versions of Batwoman in Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and Kate Kane (Wallis Day) as potential romantic interests.

Batwoman season 3 will return on The CW.