The CW President Confirms Smaller Arrowverse Crossover in 2021

✖

The CW released its 2020-2021 schedule during their virtual upfronts on Thursday, revealing that the network's new seasons of original programming will be delayed to January 2021, including the network's Arrowverse shows. While the January start to the schedule certainly shifts things as compared to previous seasons, fans of the Arrowverse will not be without one of the most eagerly anticipated events in DCTV. The annual crossover is expected to happen, just in a scaled down way.

During the network's schedule reveal on Thursday, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that there will still be an Arrowverse crossover, but instead of a multi-night event, it will be a much smaller, two-hour event featuring the network's Sunday night lineup -- Batwoman and Superman & Lois -- with other characters appearing as well.

"We're still working on it, but it'll be a much smaller event," Pedowitz said. "We're talking about a two-hour event, with Superman and Batwoman, with characters coming in from our other shows."

The annual Arrowverse crossover is usually a much larger affair. The most recent one, "Crisis on Infinite Earths", was a five hour event that saw Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman come together in an adaptation of the classic comic book story of the same name. The event completely reshaped the network's Multiverse, bringing Black Lightning into the Arrowverse officially as well as facilitating the epic end of Arrow, which closed its run after eight seasons earlier this year.

Having Superman team up with Batwoman for a smaller scale crossover makes sense given that the two shows will be appearing back to back on Sunday nights in January. Superman & Lois was given a straight-to-series order earlier this year and will follow the iconic DC characters as they deal with a new challenge: parenthood. You can check out the official series synopsis below.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

What do you think about a Superman/Batwoman Arrowverse crossover? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.