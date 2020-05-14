Superman & Lois to Premiere in January 2021, Releases New Synopsis

✖

This morning during The CW's virtual upfronts presentation, the network released an official synopsis of Superman & Lois, the upcoming Supergirl spinoff starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. One big reveal? It seems like most of the series will be taking place in Smallville, meaning that Metropolis will stay primarily in the background. That will help the show visually differentiate itself from the other Arrowverse shows, since they all take place in big cities. It also means that the farm from Smallville is likely to be a primary setting for Superman & Lois, given that it stood in as the Kent farm in scenes from the "Elseworlds" and "Crisis on Infinite Earths" events.

The network also revealed that, along with the rest of The CW's "full-season" shows, Superman & Lois will debut in January 2021, airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following The Flash. That means it will take on the time slot that was occupied first by Arrow and later by DC's Legends of Tomorrow this season.

You can check the official synopsis out below.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere in January 2021, airing Tuesday nights on The CW.

