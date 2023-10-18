BBC Cancels One of Its Long-Running Series

BBC is cancelling one of its longest running series and fans are stunned by the news. The network announced that Doctors would be ending after 23 years on the air. In their official statement on the decision, BBC argues that they're pulling support from Doctors because of "super inflation in drama production." While that is pretty nebulous and leaves quite a bit of room for questioning, the broadcaster contends that the refurbishment costs for the sets and site of the show are just prohibitive. Still, anything that runs for 23 years was vastly successful, and Doctors passes muster in that regard. There are probably a lot of sad viewers that will have to tune in for the final installment of the main series next year.

"We have taken the very difficult decision to bring daytime drama Doctors to an end after 23 years. With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home," BBC wrote in a statement. "With a flat licence-fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences. We remain fully committed to the West Midlands and all of the funding for Doctors will be reinvested into new programming in the region."

"We would like to thank all the Doctors cast and crew who have been involved in the show since 2000," the statement continued. "We know the crucial role Doctors has played in nurturing talent, and we will work to develop new opportunities to support skills in scripted programming. The final episode will screen in December 2024 and we are working closely with BBC Studios to give it the finale it deserves."

BBC Also Aquiring Shows From Overseas

(Photo: AMC)

But, the BBC has been busy in recent months, gearing up for another milestone with Doctor Who and acquiring programming from all over. AMC's Interview With the Vampire is headed over to the BBC as announced by a Deadline report. According to the publication, the UK broadcaster is bringing the seven episodes to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. While this is a big deal, there's also the fact of BBC going after Australian programming like Black Snow and Scrublands. Here's what BBC hd to say about this particular acquisition by the brand.

"Interview With the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex, and disturbing treat," BBC Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said. "Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice's eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically reimagining her world for a new generation."

Doctor Who Ringing In 60th-Anniversary on BBC

(Photo: BBC)

For a lot of fans from all over, the BBC's output is most closely identified with Doctor Who. The program is headed into a major milestone with a new partner as well. Disney is working on the new season as well. Next month sees 60th-anniversary specials hit the airwaves along with a new Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa. There's also a nostalgia overload with Russell T Davies and David Tennant returning to the franchise. So, tons to celebrate for the BBC and alll the fans out there this year.

Charlotte Moore, BBC's Chief Content Officer previously said, "We are thrilled to announce this exciting global partnership with Disney who are the perfect partners to bring this very British show to the rest of the world. Russell T Davies' vision for Doctor Who has always been out of this world and we are committed to ensuring that audiences across the globe get the opportunity to enjoy the Doctor's epic adventures with the scale and ambition that they deserve. Joining forces with Disney will elevate the show to even greater heights and reach new audiences so it's an extremely exciting time for fans in the UK and across the world."

Are you shocked that BBC would cancel a show like that? Let us know in the comments down below!