BBC’s Sherlock Series Gets a Board Game

A new board game based on the hit TV series Sherlock is due to come out later this year. Sherlock: Case Connection is a new board game that will be published by Lucky Duck Games, the maker of Chronicles of Crime. The new game is a competitive game that see players match wits against both Sherlock Holmes and the other players, traveling to locations from the TV series and attempt to solve crimes that use plot points from across the series of the show. Sherlock: Case Connection was designed by Radoslaw Ignatow and and supports 2-4 players. Cards from the game use images and scenes from the TV show as well. You can get a glimpse of some of the components below:

Originally launched in 2010, Sherlock starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Holmes and Dr. John Watson respectively. The show was created by Mark Gatiss and Stephen Moffat, both of whom are best known for their work on the Doctor Who series. Sherlock was a smash hit for the BBC, with both Cumberbatch and Freeman winning Emmys for their acting in the series. Both actors saw their careers elevated as a result of Sherlock, with Cumberbatch taking on the role of Dr. Strange after the series launched, while Freeman most notably starred as Bilbo Baggins in a trilogy of Hobbit films directed by Peter Jackson. While no new episodes of Sherlock has aired since 2017, almost everyone involved with the show has expressed interest in returning for more episodes if they can work out scheduling conflicts.

Sherlock Case Connection will have a retail price of $24.99 and will be released in Q2 2022. The full description of the game from the publisher can be found below:

In Sherlock: Case Connection you are a detective investigating a crime. Collect proof, make connections between threads, and use this evidence to reconstruct the leads that you are pursuing. Solve the nefarious plots that Sherlock has discovered as you strive to become the world’s next greatest detective. Stay determined and you might even overcome the master himself!