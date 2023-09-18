Money Heist: Berlin Date Announcement Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a teaser trailer announcing that Berlin, the spinoff of Spanish crime drama Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in the original Spanish) will debut on the streaming service on December 29th. Berlin tells the story of how brilliant jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, a.k.a. "Berlin," played again by Pedro Alonso, pulled off one of the most impressive heists of his criminal career. Money Heist creator Álex Pina and writer Esther Martínez Lobato developed Berlin and wrote the eight-episode series with David Barrocal, David Oliva, and Lorena G. Maldonado. Barrocal, Albert Pintó, and Geoffrey Cowper direct.

Joining Alonso's Berlin is the thief's new crew. Per Netflix: "Michelle Jenner (Isabel) plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) goes into the skin of Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through My Window) brings to life Roi, Berlin's faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang."

Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri reprise their roles as inspectors Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra from Money Heist. Samantha Siqueiros (Lady of Steel), Julien Paschal (One Year, One Night), Masi Rodríguez, and Rachel Lascar (Through my window) round out Berlin's cast.

What is Berlin about?

Netflix's synopsis for Berlin reads, "There are only two things that are sure to turn a bad day into a great one: love, and a payday worth millions. They're what keep Berlin going through his golden years, a time when he still has no inkling of his illness and hasn't gotten trapped like a rat in the Spanish Mint. This is where he starts preparing one of his most extraordinary heists: making jewels worth 44 million disappear like some sort of magic trick. To do it, he'll enlist the help of one of the three gangs he's ever stolen with."

"It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another," Alonso said during the TUDUM presentation when Netflix announced the Berlin spinoff series. "Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations. I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.

"It's a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love," Pina said. To Alonso, he said, "That's the most surprising, the comedy. You're going to make people laugh a lot."

Berlin debuts on Netflix on December 29th. Money Heist is streaming now on Netflix.