Murder Mystery 2: How Money Heist Propelled Enrique Arce to New Heights (Exclusive)

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix and it sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston returning as Nick and Audrey Spitz as they take on "a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful… and their long-awaited trip to Paris." The movie also features Enrique Arce, the actor best known for playing Arturo Román on Money Heist. This week, Arce had a chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Murder Mystery 2 and opened up about how the success of Money Heist impacted his career while sending "eternal gratitude" to anyone and everyone who has watched the show.

"The hardest thing is to keep you cool," Arce explained. "To realize that you are the same guy that 10 years ago couldn't get a job and struggle to pay rent. That's the most important thing. The other thing that is important is realize that there's only one thing worse than being asked for a picture or an autograph all the time. You know what it is? Never happening. So, you have to be humble. It, it's tedious at times, but you have to be really humble and grateful for the possibility that this thing has given you, this case, me as an actor, and not take anything for granted."

Who Does Enrique Arce Play in Murder Mystery 2?

During his ComicBook.com interview, Arce also spoke about his Murder Mystery 2 character, Francisco.

"Well, it's, it's a comedy, so it's a cliche. It is an ex-football player or sports star that is a womanizer. I mean, it's a cliche," Arce revealed. "I've met people like that, but it is a cliche and it was very easy for me because I know who this guy is. It was like the only thing that I really needed to do is fit in the timing and the precision of these two legends and just make sure that I didn't suck."

What Is Murder Mystery 2 About?

Here's how Netflix's official synopsis describes the sequel:

"Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect."

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix.