‘Better Call Saul’ Ending With Season 6 According to Giancarlo Esposito

As Breaking Bad fans wait for that new sequel movie to come out, there’s also the franchise’s acclaimed prequel/interquel/sequel series Better Call Saul to look forward to. Better Call Saul ended season 4 last fall, but won’t return for season 5 until 2020. According to one of the show’s stars, there’s also an official end to the series now in sight.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito sat down with Collider to discuss his upcoming slate of projects, and during that same interview, he dropped this jewel of a reveal, about when Better Call Saul may wrap up:

“There will be six seasons. It seems like that’s the comfortable way to end this show.”

Esposito goes on to say he hopes Better Call Saul will offer him more collaborative opportunity to influence the end of the show, in crafting the final arc of how Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill fully transforms into Saul Goodman, and finds himself under the tyrannous thumb of Esposito’s Gus Fring.

When Better Call Saul season 4 ended, Jimmy McGill had convinced a legal board to reinstate his law license after having it suspended for an agonizing stretch of time. Jimmy delivered a rousing speech about his past misdeeds and flawed character that moved the board, as well as his love interest Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). However, as soon as Jimmy got what he wanted it was revealed that his speech was all a manipulative front. Jimmy hasn’t learned any big life-changing lesson since the death of his famous brother Charles; quite the opposite, in fact. As he goes to sign his paperwork to be a lawyer again, season 4 ends with the big turn of Jimmy shedding his old name and identity, and instead adopting the infamous moniker of “Saul Goodman.”

Better Call Saul has now brought us up to the point that Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for. In season 5 we expect to see much more interquel tie-ins to the main Breaking Bad series – especially seasons 3 and 4 of the show, which dealt with the arc of Walter White’s battle against Gus Fring’s cartel.

Before that, however, we’ll get the story of how Gus (and presumably Saul and Mike Ehrmantraut) have to work together to outwit cunning psycho Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), who is keeping a hawk eye on Gus, after the incident that left Hector Salamanca forever crippled in a wheelchair.

Better Call Saul will return for season in 2020. No premiere date for the final season 6 has been announced.