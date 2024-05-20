Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Begins Production of Final Episodes

Production has kicked off on the final episodes of Yellowstone. The hit series from Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and starring Kevin Costner has been a juggernaut for Paramount Network, enough so that parent company Paramount has developed several spinoff series set in the Yellowstone Universe. But after five seasons, Yellowstone is coming to an end, with Paramount splitting Season 5 into two parts. The first half of Season 5 wrapped up in January 2023, with the remaining six episodes scheduled to air on Paramount Network in November. After production on the final episodes was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes, Yellowstone has returned to Montana to finish shooting Season 5.

At this time, there are two planned spinoffs of Yellowstone: 1944 and 2024, following the successes of 1883 and 1923. With Yellowstone ending, star Kevin Costner has been putting his focus on a new Western, titled Horizon. There were reports that Costner exiting Yellowstone had to do with Horizon taking up more of his time, though Costner has gone on record to state that he would like to return for Yellowstone's final episodes.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.

What is Yellowstone about?

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay and Christina Voros.