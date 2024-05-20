Bel-Air Season 3 Finally Gets Release Date on Peacock

Bel-Air Season 3 has an official release date on Peacock of Thursday, August 15th. There will once again be a weekly release format for the Season 3 episodes, with 10 episodes per season being the tradition for Bel-Air since Season 1 premiered in February of 2022.

As you can see in the video above, the Bel-Air cast made the announcement in a new social media promo that confirms the date. Many of the main stars of the cast show up (see the list below), and it seems the energy on set is high.

Any jubilation amongst the cast and crew is well-deserved, at this point. Even with Will Smith endorsing and producing the series, Bel-Air started off facing a massive uphill battle to justify its own existence. However, by Season 2 the series had not only thrived; critical reactions to the sophomore season were much more favorable, and has touted accolades as high as being called Peacock's most-streamed original series in 2022.

Bel-Air Story & Cast Info

(Photo: Peacock)

As per the latest synopsis from Peacock:

"School's out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn't just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews."

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv and Adrian Holmes as Uncle Phil, Jimmy Akingbola as House Manager Geoffrey, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, and many other in supporting and/or recurring roles. Special guest stars have included (the 2nd) original Aunt Viv actress Daphne Maxwell Reid; Will Smith's onscreen mother from the original Fresh Prince series, actress Vernee Watson-Johnson, and Marlon Wayans as the father who abandoned Jabari Banks' "Will" in this reboot series.

Carla Banks-Waddles returns as showrunner for Season 3. "Bel-Air" is executive produced by Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy and Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios of Jada Pinkett Smith's media company Westbrook Inc. are also producers.