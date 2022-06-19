Better Call Saul Shares Emmys FYC Posters for Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn

AMC is slippin' Better Call Saul leading actors Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn into the 2022 Emmys race. The network behind the Breaking Bad prequel has released two new For Your Consideration posters aimed at Emmy voters, who have until June 27 to cast their ballots for nominations (to be announced on July 12). For the first half of the two-part sixth and final season — which left off with a mid-season shocker on May 23 —AMC Networks has submitted Odenkirk and Seehorn for consideration in the Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Below, see the Emmys FYC posters highlighting Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk) and partner in crime Kim Wexler (Seehorn).

"Well, you know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursueth." #FYC pic.twitter.com/18TPy0Lhkp — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 18, 2022

Odenkirk, who originated the role of criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, has received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor between 2015 and 2020. As a producer, Odenkirk has received another five nods for Outstanding Drama Series for a total of nine Emmy nominations. (Odenkirk is a two-time Emmy winner for variety writing on Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show.)

Should Seehorn be nominated, it would be her first Emmy nom. Last we saw Jimmy and Kim — spoilers — their elaborate plot against HHM's Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) took an unexpected twist with the return of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

In an interview with the AMC Blog, Odenkirk called his role in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul "the biggest thing" of his career. The Bad-verse will end with the final six episodes of Saul airing later this summer.

"There's no question, this is the biggest thing I will have done and it'll resonate through the rest of my life," Odenkirk said. "I have been given a lot of wonderful roles because I did this role, so I'll just always think about it. I don't think I'll ever have a part as well-written as this again. I get drama and comedy and depth. I get to go everywhere all the time, and it's just a rare role that has this much dynamics in it."

Emmy nominations will be revealed July 12; final voting runs August 12-22. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Monday, September 12, at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on NBC.

Better Call Saul The Final Season: Part 2 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC.