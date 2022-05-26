✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6 episode "Plan and Execution." Bob Odenkirk slipped up. The Breaking Bad alum says "my bad" after accidentally spoiling a major death on Better Call Saul — months before the episode aired. In the midseason finale of Saul's sixth and final season, titled "Plan and Execution," Jimmy/Saul Goodman (Odenkirk) and wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) execute their plan to discredit HHM lawyer Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). But as Howard confronts the Goodmans inside their apartment, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) returns and suddenly shoots Howard in the head.

In December, Odenkirk tweeted a photo of himself and Fabian with the caption: "Happy birthday pally!" The photo shows Fabian, wearing the outfit from "Plan and Execution," with blood in his hair — the aftermath of Howard's shocking death scene.

The tweet, which was never deleted, has received nearly 30,000 likes since it was published on December 7.

Odenkirk shared the photo again on Twitter following Monday's midseason finale, calling the "masterful" Fabian "the best of persons, on screen and off. A prince. So kind, so fun. Beautiful acting on display, doesn't get better."

When one follower asked if Odenkirk shared the original photo to "mess with" fans, he explained in a recent tweet, "Well the truth can be told. I screwed up. I did not know you could see a little bit of make up that told story... my bad."

Well the truth can be told. I screwed up. I did not know you could see a little bit of make up that told story… my bad https://t.co/vgtrqh1Tde — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) May 24, 2022

Addressing the photo during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fabian said the accidental spoiler "didn't really go anywhere."

"We just pretended there was nothing there, but I also had plenty of explanations for it as well," he added. "So I was glad it didn't go any further than it did."

AMC Networks has since released the first teaser for the final episodes of Better Call Saul. Consisting of six episodes, the second half of Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+.