Better Call Saul Hid A Major Breaking Bad Easter Egg in Series Finale

This week saw the hit Breaking Bad-prequel series Better Call Saul officially come to an end. Though most of the series was set before the events of the flagship show the majority of its final episode was actually set in the aftermath (with a few flashbacks that popped up in-between). Like most of these post-Breaking Bad moments on the series however, the episode was rendered in black and white. With the episode having aired and color photos from the filming of the last episode popping up online, fans of the series are noticing something that was hard to see in the episode without color, and it's a big Easter egg.

First let's look at a photo of Bob Odenkirk's wardrobe from the big court room scene in the episode. In the scene Saul wears a flashy suit as usual but rather than agreeing to the deal he's made with the prosecution begins to spin a web about how he helped create Walter White, who would have been nothing without him. The color photo not only shows off the garish colors that Saul wore to court but a key accessory on his lapel, a blue ribbon. As fans of the franchise know, citizens of Albuquerque took to wearing blue ribbons in the wake of the Wayfarer 515 crash, which was in-part caused by Walter White and resulted in over 160 people perishing.

Nearly every character in Breaking Bad wore one of these ribbons, with Saul dawning one in the hopes of securing clientele for a class-action lawsuit. To top it off, Saul is the only one in the scene wearing the ribbon, for reference the court room scene in Better Call Saul is set in the later part of 2010 while the Wayfarer 515 crash happened in in the first part of 2009. So why is he still wearing one? Probably because the suit came from the previously seized personal items by the police, one could assume at least.

seeing it in color i just realized that he's still wearing the blue ribbon for the 747 plane crash lol https://t.co/NW3AiDEtnt — Kingofied Tomato (@LegoKingo) August 17, 2022

Even without the Easter Eggs and cameos from Breaking Bad, the creators were hoping that the series would be on your mind while watching the final episode of Better Call Saul anyway, in part because it might recontextualize everything.

"Well, you know, my hope was always that you would end up seeing Breaking Bad differently, at the end of all this," Co-creator Peter Gould told Deadline. "Also, my hope is that the shows can be enjoyed separately but that they would be in conversation with each other and enrich each other. My concern honestly is that people who haven't watched Breaking Bad might be completely lost but hopefully not. Hopefully, if they're lost, they'll be lost in a pleasurable way."