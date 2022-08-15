Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6. "Let justice be done, though the heavens fall." The Latin legal phrase ("Fīat jūstitia ruat cælum") cited by both Chuck (Michael McKean) and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) has recurred on Better Call Saul, which ends with Monday's series finale titled "Saul Gone." On the last-ever poster for the final episode of the Breaking Bad prequel/sequel, which you can see below, the scales of justice have tipped — and that's Saul, folks. The Better Call Saul series finale premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.

The sixth and final season saw the deaths of Nacho (Michael Mando), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), as well as the end of "Slippin' Jimmy." After a bad breakup with ex-wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who quit the law and Jimmy for a milquetoast life in Florida, Jimmy slipped right into sleazy strip mall lawyer Saul Goodman — the criminal lawyer hired by amateur meth cooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the Breaking Bad era.

Monday's "Saul Gone" returns to the post-Breaking Bad timeline and the black-and-white life of fugitive Gene Takovic (Odenkirk), who has been made by Marion (Carol Burnett) after breaking bad with her cabbie son Jeff (Pat Healy). Last we saw him in the penultimate "Waterworks" episode, Jimmy/Saul/Gene was out the door and on the run after Marion alerted the police to wanted "Albuquerque conman" Saul Goodman.

"It's a lot of pressure. It's very scary. A lot of sweaty palms. A lot of sleepless nights," showrunner and series co-creator Peter Gould said of Saul's series finale during AMC's Television Critics Association presentation. "I mean, I think, 'Who are we going to please?' I think we know. I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended. I hope everybody else agrees."

Gould added: "I think the thing that I'm most proud of is, it's true itself. And we're playing in the same court that we started with, and I think that's an accomplishment."

The spinoff, which premiered in 2015, also marks the end of the Breaking Bad Universe created by Vince Gilligan.

"You can't keep putting all your money on red 21. I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results," the Saul series co-creator said during AMC's virtual TCA panel. "Then I did [Breaking Bad movie] El Camino and I'm very proud of that too. But I think I'm starting to sense you've got to know when to leave the party, you don't want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head."

Better Call Saul's series finale, "Saul Gone," premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+.