Better Call Saul Creator Teases Kim Spinoff

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul's "Saul Gone" episode. Don't holster your finger guns just yet: there's still "more to do" for Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Monday's Better Call Saul series finale, titled "Saul Gone," ended with Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) behind bars serving an 86-year sentence for crimes committed as the criminal lawyer of Walter White (Bryan Cranston). But the Breaking Bad prequel/sequel left off on somewhat of a hopeful note for Jimmy and Kim, the ex-lawyer exes who shared another smoke in what were — at least for now — the final moments of the Breaking Bad Universe.

"As for if there's more to the story, there might be," Saul showrunner Peter Gould, who co-created the spinoff with Vince Gilligan, told AMC.com about someday revisiting the Breaking Bad world. "I don't want to speak for Vince, but I think we both would like to take a little break from this universe to explore something else. But if we come back, it will be because we've got something that we're excited about and that there's more to say."

Gould added: "I'm not going to say that couldn't happen. It certainly could. I feel like I need to give it a little rest. Certainly never say never. And I think if you watch this episode, Kim Wexler seems like she's got more to do, that's for sure."

After five seasons of Breaking Bad spawned spinoff movie El Camino and six seasons of Better Call Saul, Gilligan is pitching a new show likened to The Twilight Zone. Meanwhile, Saul left off with Kim returning to the law as a legal services volunteer after the traumatic death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) forced her to quit the bar — and her relationship with Jimmy — just before the Breaking Bad era.

"Jimmy/Saul, he's in my heart. He and Kim are in my heart. They're people I care about almost as if they were real people, and I share that with the other folks who worked on the show," Gould said. "It's been the creative experience of a lifetime. It's been more than I could have ever dared to hope for. I think if you've watched this show, you can't look at Breaking Bad the same way. For one thing, you know what's going on under the floor of that superlab!"

"But I think there's the other sense, which is that when you're seeing this guy Saul Goodman, when he insinuates himself into Walter White's life, you're not just looking at him from Walt's point of view. Now you're looking at Walt from Saul's point of view," Gould continued. "I think on both their behalfs, you're saying, 'No! Please stop!' I think this show does throw Breaking Bad in a different light and, certainly, it's a complex story. But in some ways it's very simple, and I think that's the power of it. And, boy, I'm going to be thinking about Walt and Jesse and Saul and Kim and Mike and Gus and Nacho. Those are people I'm going to carry with me for the rest of my life."