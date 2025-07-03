Knight Rider: The Complete Series 4K Blu-ray Set Is Up For Pre-Order

Back in May, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that the iconic ’80s Knight Rider series starring David Hasselhoff will finally arrive on 4K Blu-ray. Today, pre-orders finally arrived and quickly sold out on Amazon, but you can still pre-order it directly from Universal via their GRUV website for only $99 when you use code SIGNUP20 for a 20% discount (valid on any single item). Details on special features can be found below. Also, make sure to check out the Photoshop job they did making Hasslehoff’s face more visible through K.I.T.T’s windshield *chef’s kiss*.

David Hasslehoff Knight Rider The Complete Series 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set / $124.99 $99 Using the Code SIGNUP20 at GRUV. Arrives on July 22nd pre-order at gruv pre-order on amazon

Look for the Knight Rider 4K Blu-ray box set to arrive on your doorstep July 22nd. You might also want to check out the huge 4th of July Blu-ray sale that’s happening here at GRUV while they last. Special features on the Knight Rider set are as follows:

Behind-the-Scenes interviews

Commentary with David Hasselhoff

The full Knight Rider 2000 TV Movie

Knight Rider: Behind the Wheel (A 91-one-hour documentary with cast and crew interviews, revealing the stories behind the bold stunts, cutting-edge tech and how a talking car and a lone hero captured the imagination of a generation.)

And Much More!

Synopsis: “Ride shotgun with mysterious crime fighter Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and the hottest car on four wheels, K.I.T.T., as they chase elusive criminals in each action-packed episode. The heart-pounding second season of Knight Rider packs in even more thrills, more high-speed chases, and more full-throttle excitement with dynamic duo Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. in the action series.”