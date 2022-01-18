Betty White’s Assistant Celebrates What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday With New Photo

Betty White’s assistant celebrated the star’s 100th birthday with a new photo. Social media actually exploded with tributes to the actress after her death at the end of last year. Everyone was queueing up for a big 100th birthday celebration. Betty White was one of the rare figures that had basically 100% approval rating in an age when such a thing seems unattainable. But, here she was in line for a big moment. Well, that didn’t occur, but tons of people are still thinking about her work on television and eager to share it with their friends.

Kiersten is the name of White’s assistant and she shared a short message on Facebook along with the last picture taken of The Golden Girls star. She implored everyone to try and make the work a little brighter, just like the actress did with her work. You can read the excerpt below.

“Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” her assistant wrote. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

For interested parties, there was a film produced to hype the 100th birthday celebration. You can check out a description of the movie.

“All-new celebration and movie event for Betty White’s 100th Birthday on January 17th. On her 100th birthday, America’s sweetheart shares inside stories of her amazing life and career including The Golden Girls, hosting SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from Betty’s very first sitcom. This film event is packed with great stories and her funniest moments on screen.”

“Participate in Betty’s actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her. You’ll meet Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and of course, Betty White. A fun party awaits, perfect for every generation to enjoy together”

