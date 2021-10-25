The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Appearing On Another Iconic Sitcom

An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.

“Yes I did an episode of Curb,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “Yes it was a bucket list moment for me!” Curb Your Enthusiasm’s executive producer Jeff Schaffer recently spoke about the character Cuoco portrays on the sitcom in a preview of the new season. “She’s a doctor who shows exceeding amounts of patience with Larry. She is playing the girlfriend of Freddy Funkhouser [Vince Vaughn], and as happens to all things Funkhouser, when Larry gets involved, things get more complicated and then they go south,” Schaffer told Entertainment Weekly. “She said she hadn’t done a lot of improv before she came in, and she must’ve been lying. She fit in perfectly — it was like she’d been on the show forever.”

Years of performing on The Big Bang Theory as Penny for 12 seasons must have prepared Cuoco for the type of improv comedy necessary for Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Flight Attendant, on the other hand, is a much darker comedy than Curb or Big Bang Theory. After clearing her name for a murder she didn’t commit, Cuoco’s Cassie will now be working as an asset for the CIA in her spare time. Set for a summer 2022 release date, The Flight Attendant Season 2 will look to move past author Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name. Showrunner Steve Yockey told TVLine how “a second adventure would look something like if there were a whole new book, another Cassie Bowden: Flight Attendant adventure. What new trouble can she kind of stumble into, like a male Hitchcock protagonist? How can she get caught up in something that’s bigger than herself?”

Cuoco also studied the success of the Friends reunion and is eyeing a similar event for The Big Bang Theory, though she admits it may still be too early for such a reunion.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” Cuoco told E! News back in May. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes.”

“I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that,” Cuoco continued. “It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

