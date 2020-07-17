Big City Greens: SungWon Cho Guest Stars as the Violin King in Exclusive Clip

✖

The animated television show Big City Greens is currently airing new episodes on Disney Channel every Saturday this summer, and ahead of this weekend's episode, Disney Channel has shared an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode featuring none other than SungWon Cho (perhaps better known on social media by his handle ProZD) as... a giant talking violin. More specifically, the Violin King.

The new episode, "Time Crisis/Gramma Driver," is set to premiere this Saturday, July 18th, at 8PM ET/5PM PT. SungWon Cho features as the Violin King in "Time Crisis," which sees the plan of Remy Remington (voiced by Zeno Robinson) for his whole life thrown into question when he is unprepared for a recital. As you can see in the clip above, Remy gets a little overwhelmed by it all at one point before snapping out of it with some help from his good pal Cricket. ("Gramma Driver," for what it's worth, sees Gramma Alive become a rideshare driver only to learn her best customers are thieves.)

You can check out an image from the upcoming "Time Crisis" episode below:

(Photo: Disney Channel)

Big City Greens currently airs new episodes on Saturday nights as part of Disney Channel's new animation programming block this summer including The Owl House and Amphibia. The show was created by brothers Chris and Shane Houghton and stars the voices of Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Marieve Herington as Cricket's sister Tilly Green, and Bob Joles as Cricket's father Bill Green. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

What do you think of the new episodes of Big City Greens? Are you excited about tomorrow's animation block? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things animation!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.