Big Hero 6 Sequel Series Baymax! Confirmed for Disney+

Disney Investor Day revealed a Big Hero 6 sequel series called Baymax! for Disney+. There were six other animated projects that the company turned the spotlight to as well. But, it’s clear that Big Hero 6, Princess and the Frog, Zootopia, and Moana were all big drivers for Disney Animation. Director Don Hall and his crew are looking to have the series out on Disney+ in early 2022. Hall said, “The series really focuses on Baymax’s original protocol, which is to be a nurse robot.” After all, the healthcare element hasn’t been explored as well as it probably could have in the past. There will be a patient in the series that the friendly caring robot will try to help. So, the story potential could branch out in all sorts of interesting ways going forward. There will probably still be some supercharged heroics too, so don’t worry about that.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the creative team on Big Hero 6 The Series earlier this year. Mark McCorkie, Bob Schooley, and Nick Fillipi talked about moving things toward an 11-minute short format.

“Well, I think one thing is it's a chance to focus on a few characters at a time. I mean, some of them have everybody but some, we just get to do a spotlight, maybe just on Hiro, Baymax and Honey Lemon, say, or Hiro, Baymax, and Go Go,” McCorkie explained. “It's such a big ensemble and all the characters are so wonderful, it's an embarrassment of riches in the previous seasons. It was very hard, I think, for the writers to give everybody their moment. There was so much to explore because they're all such great characters. I think the 11s did give us a chance to shine the spotlight on characters in a different way.”

“And to do some really sort of a experimental kind of, for us, forms. There's an episode that has a K-Pop band in it that allowed us to do a pretty musical episode, and then we have another one that's another musical episode that features a lot of karaoke stuff that was a lot of fun to do,” Schooley added. “There was a lot of stories along the way where we were like, "Eh, that's probably not enough for a 22. That would be a great 11, though," and we kind of filed them away and got to use them finally.”

