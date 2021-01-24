Black Lightning Season 4 Trailer Released

The CW has released a trailer for Season Four of Black Lightning. The series is set to return on Monday, February 8th and from the looks of things in the trailer, the events of last season have taken a major toll on Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams). The trailer reveals that Jefferson is walking away from Black Lightning again and that he and the rest of the Pierce family aren't handling things well now that the Markovians and the ASA have been defeated.

Season Three of the series saw the ASA lock down the city of Freeland, cutting them off from the world as part of their shady efforts to control metahumans for their own purposes. Meanwhile, the Markovians have their own designs on Freeland, prompting an actual invasion. While Black lightning and his forces are able to stop both the ASA and the Markovians -- even managing to expose the ASA to a congressional committee in the end -- it's not without major damages. Lynn (Christine Adams) ended up addicted to the drug Green Light and Detective Bill Henderson (Damon Gupton) was killed. Those damages will loom large in Season Four, as you can see in both the trailer above and the synopsis for the season premiere, "The Book of Reconstruction: Chapter One" Below.

SEASON PREMIERE – Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is still mourning the death of his long-time friend Detective Henderson. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) is presented with an interesting opportunity. Lastly, Lynn (Christine Adams) and Jefferson are still not able to see eye to eye. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Marvin Jones III, and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#401). Original airdate 2/8/2021.

Season Four of Black Lightning will be the last for the series which started out as its own standalone world only to be incorporated into the Arrowverse during least season's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Back in November, it was announced that Black Lightning will end with Season Four, but a spinoff Painkiller series is getting a backdoor pilot during the season.

"When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre," series creator Salim Akil told Variety in a statement. "The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities."

"Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers, and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible," Akil added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network, and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller."

Black Lightning returns on Monday, February 8th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.