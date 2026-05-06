Black Noir Plot Hole Leaves The Boys Fans Outraged After Major Supe Twist

With the fifth and final season of The Boys now airing on Prime Video, fans of the series have been expecting not only carnage but heartbreak. Even before the last batch of episodes premiered, the show’s creators and cast were preparing fans for plenty of surprises, including character deaths. So far, that tease hasn’t been without merit and has been quite true, with Season 5 delivering major character deaths almost every week, including A-Train, Adam Bourke, and Firecracker. This week didn’t stop the trend either, and fans are not happy about it. Spoilers for The Boys Season 5 will follow.

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A central beef that has been forming throughout The Boys Season 5 is the one between The Deep and Black Noir II. Though initially positioned as somewhat friendly to each other, the rift has been forming as The Deep has been trying to maintain and gain favor with Homelander as his ascension to power only continues. All of this came to a head last week when The Deep learns that Black Noir has been acting in a play directed by Adam Bourke, sending an eel through the sewer pipes to kill Adam as retaliation. This week, their anger came to blows, with The Deep getting the better of Black Noir II and killing him. Suffice to say, fans aren’t happy about this.

Black Noir’s Death Has The Boys Fans Calling Foul

A major reason that The Deep has become obsessed with Black Noir II in recent episodes of The Boys is his obsession with not being killed by Homelander. Last week it was decided that a fake “faith healing” event would have Homelander pretend to not only give Black Noir II the ability to fly but also speak, eschewing suggestions by The Deep. It’s worth noting, of course, that Black Noir II can already fly and speak, but also has extensive strength and invulnerability, all superpowers that the show has displayed time and time again.

All that leads to this week, when The Deep and Black Noir II’s arguments reach an explosive point, with The Deep sneaking up on him from behind and choking him with cords before eventually stabbing him in the neck and killing him. Battles against supes in The Boys are common, and their superpowers often mean that what may have happened in encounters with non-powered people kind of go out the window. In the case of Black Noir II’s death this week, though, being killed by a knife after surviving multiple incidents of close range gunfire didn’t ring true to fans.

The Boys is a joke Black noir getting killed by a knife is really stupid, MM Shot him with a machine gun Butcher Shot him with a Shotgun and he cant take a fucking stab ? Like WTF is wrong with Eric Kripke pic.twitter.com/RHqetHubNb — BEYOND HUMANITY 🥶 (@Huncho21Snipes) May 6, 2026

“black noir really forgot he could fly when deep was choking him huh,” wrote on user on The Boys subreddit, prompting the reply from another fan: “Yeah I was really thinking he’d fly and show at least a little resistance. Also it would have made more sense for Deep to go for the kill while Noir was asleep from his narcolepsy. It would be in character since Deep is generally a coward.” Another user added, “I accepted him being choked out but him being stabbed with a knife took me out of it lol.”

Did Noir forgot that he can fly ? And yet the Deep still managed to overpowered him ? pic.twitter.com/fVOs1jMlvr — 🍾𝐸𝒹 🍷 (@PrideRing666) May 6, 2026

In many instances, fan debate about powers in a fictional TV show is fodder for schoolyard arguments, but in this case, it feels like a genuine plot hole, or at the very least, a plot convenience. The Boys literally made it a part of the story that Black Noir II would fly in front of the world as part of an event for Homelander, only to act like it wasn’t possible at all in the very next episode. The series has also reminded us of Black Noir II’s ability many times over, and only ever kept The Deep as a joke with no actual showcases of his strength in a way that would set him up to kill Black Noir II.

With only two episodes left in the series, it’s unclear if The Boys will find a way to explain this moment. That said, it seems likely that the series is gearing up for a major downfall of The Deep, but time will tell what happens. Given his history, it’s guaranteed to be embarrassing. Despite this, it won’t take the sour taste out of fans’ mouths in terms of how he could kill Black Noir II.