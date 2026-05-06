The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Ending Twist Changes Everything for Homelander & Supports a Big Stormfront Theory

The ending to The Boys Season 5, Episode 6, “Though the Heavens Fall,” is a game-changer as the show heads into its final two episodes. There have already been several major twists in the fifth season, with the race for V-One heating up, the death of A-Train in the opening episode, and Homelander killing Firecracker at the end of Episode 5, and there’s no slowing things down at this stage. Warning: This article contains major SPOILERS.

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The article is very much centered around the search for V1 and finding the Supe known as Bombsight, who was one of the first successful Vought subjects alongside Soldier Boy. Thanks to Sister Sage turning against Homelander, the Boys are able to locate him and, with Soldier Boy turning against his son, they’re able to get the V1… or so it seems. In a last-minute twist, Soldier Boy decides to side with his son after all, giving him the serum, which Homelander promptly injects into himself.

Is Stormfront Homelander’s Mother, And That’s Really Why Soldier Boy Gave Him The V-One?

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Soldier Boy’s uneasy alliance with Homelander has been one of the biggest storylines in The Boys Season 5. Despite his son basically sending him to die from the virus, he decides to forgive him. When he has the chance to kill him thanks to Misha Collins’ Malchemical, he refuses. In Episode 6, Sister Sage is convinced that a video of Stormfront and Homelander is enough to turn him, but it proves to be short-lived.

Stormfront, real name Clara Vought, is very much at the heart of this. Soldier Boy hates Homelander, but he loved her – something that will be developed in the prequel Vought Rising, which will bring back both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. It’s ostensibly this love for Stormfront that leads him to give Homelander the V-One, because turning him into the most powerful, unstoppable being alive who can rule over humanity is something she’d have wanted (even though, ironically, Homelander once rejected Stormfront’s Nazi goals).

That might well be the end of the explanation, but could there be more to it? One long-running theory is that Stormfront is Homelander’s mother: while he was born via a surrogate, the theory goes that it was Stormfront’s eggs that were used for the pregnancy. There’s some logic to this: it’d make sense for Vought to want its most powerful Supes for both parents, rather than just Soldier Boy’s sperm, and in the comics, where Stormfront is a man, his DNA was used to create Homelander, so it’d be the kind of twist on the source material the show would do.

If Stormfront is Homelander’s mother, and Soldier Boy knows it, then it’d mean the twist makes even more sense: Soldier Boy doesn’t really care about his own son, but he cares about her son. At the same time, it also makes the story between Homelander and Stormfront way more f**ked up, but then, this is The Boys, so maybe that’s the point.

Can Homelander Be Defeated Now He Has The V-One?

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Homelander is now immortal after injecting himself with the V-One, and given that he was already near-unstoppable, the challenge ahead of the Boys just became almost impossible. Almost. The show almost certainly is not going to end with Homelander victorious, though it would be a rather bold move to do so, and so there has to be a new development that means he can (and will) be defeated in the show’s ending.

One possibility is Ryan Butcher, who has long been speculated as the person who’ll beat him in the end. That would be rather fitting, and we know that he has powers that can do serious damage: he made Homelander bleed just a few episodes ago, and he came very close to killing Stormfront at the end of Season 2, and she also had V1. However, she wasn’t as powerful as Homelander is, and Ryan was beaten to a pulp by his father, so he might not have it in him to take him down.

Another option is Sister Sage, who really needs to redeem herself. She’s said she was unable to create V-One, but as the smartest person alive, it’s possible she will figure it out. Alternatively, there’s Marie Moreau, who, like Homelander, is a successful product of Project Odessa. We’re still waiting for the Gen V characters to play a part in Season 5, and she might be able to manipulate his blood in a way that makes him vulnerable.

There’s also still the potential for Soldier Boy to have another change of heart, even if it might seem a little absurd at this stage. But Homelander being de-powered by his father, which we’re reminded of his ability to do with Bombsight here, could be how this goes down in the end. One candidate fully off the table, though, is Black Noir 2, who is killed by the Deep. In the comics, Noir (who is a Homelander clone) is the one to kill the villain, and while we knew the clone aspect wasn’t going to happen, Noir is now completely out of the game. With only two episodes remaining, the Boys better figure something out fast.

New episodes of The Boys release on Wednesdays on Prime Video.

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