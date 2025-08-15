The Boys Prequel Reveals Jensen Ackles New Soldier Boy Look (& More Supes)

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the first images from The Boys‘ upcoming prequel spinoff series, Vought Rising, showing off a new look for Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy and some brand-new Supes. Vought Rising was announced to be in development at 2024’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the series set to follow Soldier Boy and Stormfront (Aya Cash) during the origins of Vought in the 1950s. With The Boys coming to an end after its fifth and final season, and Gen V exploring a younger cast of Supes, Vought Rising will be the perfect expansion of the franchise.

On August 14, 2025, Amazon Prime Video shared new images of four Supes from Vought Rising on Instagram. This showed off a new look for Jensen Ackles’ Ben, aka Soldier Boy, who sports a new leather get-up in the prequel series, which is different from his outfit in The Boys season 3. The images also show off looks for three new Supes, Mason Dye (Stranger Things) as Bombsight, Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria) as Private Angel, and Will Hochman (Blue Bloods) as Torpedo. Aya Cash’s new look as Stormfront or Liberty hasn’t yet been revealed.

Additional actors confirmed to be cast in Vought Rising include Jorden Myrie (The Strays), Nicolò Pasetti (The Queen’s Gambit), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), and Brian J. Smith (Sense8). Vought Rising will explore the controversial history of Vought International with a twisted murder mystery that puts questionable heroes Soldier Boy and Stormfront at the center. The Boys’ Eric Kripke returns as showrunner for Vought Rising after developing all five seasons of The Boys, which is expected to come to an end with its upcoming season that will premiere at some point in 2026.

Jensen Ackles first joined the cast of The Boys for its third season, playing legendary hero Soldier Boy, who was revealed to be the biological father of Antony Starr’s Homelander. Soldier Boy had a brief cameo in the finale of The Boys season 4, and is expected to return as a main character in the upcoming fifth season, where Ackles will reunite with his Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, who are currently cast in undisclosed roles. The Boys season 5 wrapped filming on July 1, 2025, while Vought Rising enters production in August 2025.

Ackles’ Vought Rising co-star, Aya Cash, hasn’t been seen as Stormfront since she committed suicide to escape from Homelander and her injuries in The Boys season 3. Stormfront was at the center of an intense racism storyline in The Boys’ second season, and these themes will likely be explored further in Vought Rising, taking us back to the origins of the Vought corporation. Vought Rising doesn’t currently have a scheduled release date, but it could realistically release in late 2026 or early 2027.

