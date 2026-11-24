Blade Runner 2099 officially arrives on Prime Video this week. Set 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic, the new series is set to offer audiences a whole new chapter in the story and one that flips the script just a bit where it’s now Replicants who are the majority while humans are the minority. It’s a fresh take on things and now, the series’ Rotten Tomato score is out to show how it stacks up, but while Blade Runner 2099 is a franchise low, it’s actually not bad news at all for the cyberpunk world.

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At the time of this article’s writing, Blade Runner 2099 has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 73%. That is around 15% lower than Blade Runner 2049 and 16% lower than Blade Runner. While this puts Blade Runner 2099 at a franchise low, 73% is still a respectable score, especially when you look at what the reviews are actually saying. Generally, most reviews agree that the new series very much understands the movies that came before it and just builds on things, expanding on the overall world and lore. There is also praise for both series stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. While there are critiques that the series relies a bit too much on its aesthetics, that is almost to be expected considering how specific the world of Blade Runner really is.

Blade Runner 2099 Is Distinctive Within the Franchise

What is particularly interesting about the reviews for Blade Runner 2099 and their discussion about the series’ aesthetics is that trailers for the series have already shown us that the series also has a very distinctively different look and feel. Notably, the series appears to be set against a more sunny landscape, which differs from the rainy world of Blade Runner. Mix that with the Replicant forward story and you have something that is, by design, not quite like what came before. If the reviews for the series are comparing Blade Runner 2099 to its predecessors and finding it measuring just a bit short, that honestly could bode well for how the series will be received by the metric that actually matters: the audience.

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It is honestly not unusual for a movie or television series to land one way with critics only for the actual intended consumers of said entertainment to see it very differently. That honestly could be the case here. Critics could be positive, but subdued when it comes to their assessment of this new Blade Runner installment, but it could very well be the exact story from this beloved sci-fi franchise that fans have been wanting. After all, the idea of a future where Replicants are dominant is fascinating and tantalizing and does something that most fans generally want: offers something new with something already so beloved.

All eight episodes of Blade Runner 2099 drop on Prime Video November 25th.